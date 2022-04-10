Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola are engaged

The couple took to their social media pages on Sunday, April 10, 2022, where they shared the big news.

In the video which has since gone viral, Mr Eazi is spotted on one knee proposing to the billionaire heiress.

The soundless video shared on social media lasted for about 38 seconds.

Mr Eazi and Temi have had one of the most beautiful and interesting relationships in the entertainment space.

It would be recalled that in 2018, the music star recounted how he met the billionaire heiress.

"I met Temi in London. It was an event, her sister invited me for an event. Her sister was playing at the event, somewhere in Nightbridge and she said, oh come out come out, follow me to this event, so I followed her to the event and then she was deejaying and all of a sudden it was just me and Temi sitting down and just watching her," he said.

However, Eazi said Temi's sister, DJ Cuppy didn't, at any point, formally introduce Temi as her sister or him as a friend.

"Not really, she didn't like meet my sister, you know, she invited her sister, she invited me. And by the time her sister came, she was already playing, so her sister came to the table and it was me and her. So, obviously, you have to socialise, so I said, Hi what's up, my name is Mr Eazi."

Oluwatosin Ajibade, better known by his stage name Mr Eazi, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur.

He is a pioneer of Banku Music, a fusion of sound he describes as a mixture of Ghanaian highlife and Nigerian chord progressions and patterns.