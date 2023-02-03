Temi Otedola celebrates 6 years of meeting Mr Eazi...and we love it for her

Nigerian actress Temi Otedola has celebrated the sixth year of meeting her fiance, Mr. Eazi.
Temi Otedola celebrates 6 years of meeting Mr Eazi
Her post's comment section has been buzzing with adorable messages.
The daughter of the billionaire entrepreneur made a post on Instagram to celebrate the anniversary.
“Yesterday, we met 6 years ago,” she wrote in the post's caption.
This is coming after the singer dispelled rumours of a breakup with his lover.
It will be remembered that Temi Otedola penned a cryptic note while sharing a teary face days ago, sparking rumours of an engagement breakdown.
Later, the singer related to his fiancee's tweet, where she announced her ambassadorial deal with the fintech industry while sharing photos of herself. He retweeted with praising-hands emojis in response to the tweet.
