Mr Eazi reveals how his love story with Temi Otedola started

The singer revealed this information in a recent interview.

He said he just escorted Temi's sister, DJ Cuppy, to an event where she was to perform as a DJ. There, Cuppy left him in the company of Temi, and that is how their love story started.

When asked how he saw her considering the Otedola's social standing, he responded by saying he didn't even know what her father was worth; he was just interested in the lady, and they just hit it off.

In his words, "I did not know her father was worth so much; I just saw a fine girl and decided to strike up a conversation with her."

