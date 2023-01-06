ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mr Eazi reveals how his love story with Temi Otedola started

Babatunde Lawal

Moral lesson: attend events with your friends; you never know where you'll find the love of your life.

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola
Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola

Afrobeats singer Mr. Eazi has shared the details of how he met his fiance, Temi Otedola.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The singer revealed this information in a recent interview.

He said he just escorted Temi's sister, DJ Cuppy, to an event where she was to perform as a DJ. There, Cuppy left him in the company of Temi, and that is how their love story started.

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola's relationship timeline [Bellanaija]
Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola's relationship timeline [Bellanaija] Pulse Nigeria

When asked how he saw her considering the Otedola's social standing, he responded by saying he didn't even know what her father was worth; he was just interested in the lady, and they just hit it off.

Temi Otedola and her bae Mr Eazi [Instagram/TemiOtedola]
Temi Otedola and her bae Mr Eazi [Instagram/TemiOtedola] Pulse Nigeria

In his words, "I did not know her father was worth so much; I just saw a fine girl and decided to strike up a conversation with her."

Mr Eazi et Temi Otedola se sont fiancés
Mr Eazi et Temi Otedola se sont fiancés Mr Eazi embrasse le front de sa fiancée Temi Otedola Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

Eazi and Otedola are set to get married anytime soon after their April 2021 engagement.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fancy speaks again, says Alexx told her to sleep with other men

Fancy speaks again, says Alexx told her to sleep with other men

Mr Eazi reveals how his love story with Temi Otedola started

Mr Eazi reveals how his love story with Temi Otedola started

Victony shares his mother's emotional birthday message to him

Victony shares his mother's emotional birthday message to him

Cobhams Asuquo releases new single 'Cover Me' feat The Kabal

Cobhams Asuquo releases new single 'Cover Me' feat The Kabal

Afroselecta-BBK & Esskay teams up with Eeskay, David AceKeyz & Dayo for new single 'Wuse Miami'

Afroselecta-BBK & Esskay teams up with Eeskay, David AceKeyz & Dayo for new single 'Wuse Miami'

Shatta Wale manifests blessings on new single '2023'

Shatta Wale manifests blessings on new single '2023'

'I used to think nobody wanted to be around me' - Bimbo Ademoye opens up on deep, personal issues

'I used to think nobody wanted to be around me' - Bimbo Ademoye opens up on deep, personal issues

Kizz Daniel kicks start 2023 with new single, 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'

Kizz Daniel kicks start 2023 with new single, 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'

Seyi Vibez drops first project of 2023, 'Memory Card' mix tape

Seyi Vibez drops first project of 2023, 'Memory Card' mix tape

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy kicks fan off stage

Burna Boy kicks a fan off stage during his Lagos show

Burna Boy's Maybach

Burna Boy's Maybach lands in his home

Teni's before and after [Instagram]

'I didn’t want to die' – Teni shares reason for her weight loss journey

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]

'It can't be me'—Nkechi Blessing weighs in on Fancy and Alex Ekubo's alleged 5-year celibacy