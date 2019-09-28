One-half of the music group, popularly known as Danfo Driver group, Mountain Black has accused the Nigerian music industry of neglecting Mad Melon, his recently deceased colleague.

On Thursday, September 26, 2019, Daddy Showkey announced Mad Melon's death on Instagram after he reportedly battle with an undisclosed illness.

Mountain Black, who rose to fame with Mad Melon in 2003 with their hit song, ‘Danfo Driver’ said the deceased was neglected by the music industry.

The artist in an interview with Punch about his colleague’s death said, “Yes, he was neglected (by the music industry). We became popular in 2003, and we had been managing ourselves since then. I believe that with God, all things are possible. We believed in ourselves, and that is why we were still relevant in the industry till now. The industry is very wide; you can fix yourself anywhere and make your money. We were, also, both involved in transportation business.”

Until his death, Mad Melon was part of the popular group 'Danfo Drivers' which also had Mountain Black as a member. They became popular in the early 2000s for their unique music style which till date has remained admired by Nigerians.[Instagram/MadMelonDanfoDriver]

Mountain Black also said he does not know anything about the illness that led to Mad Melon's death. He said, “I am not a doctor. I was actually not around. It was when I got back, I was told that he was not feeling well. One of his relatives called me and said I should come immediately because my brother was acting strangely. By the time I got there, he was gone. I was just told he was not feeling fine.”

The artist said Mad Melon would be buried in Atan Cemetery, Yaba. He added that wake will take place on October 11, while the burial will hold the next day.