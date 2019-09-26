There are reports that Mad Melon of the 'Danfo Driver' fame has died after a battle with an undisclosed illness.

His death was announced on Instagram by music icon, Daddy Showkey on Thursday, September 26, 2019. In a video shared on his page, a visibly shocked Daddy Showkey couldn't hide his sadness about the news.

"What kind of sad news is this, what kind of sad news is this, what kind of sad news is this. Oh my God, we just lost somebody, I just heard it just now. I'm not happy at all, I'm not happy. When dem go dey tell people make dem dey hear, make dem dey hear," he said

Until his death, Mad Melon was part of the popular group 'Danfo Drivers' which also had Mountain Black as a member.

They became popular in the early 2000s for their unique music style which till date has remained admired by Nigerians.

In 2018, the group got into a content theft fight with Tekno over the sampling of their popular song, 'Kpolongo'

Back in 2018, Tekno was called out by the legendary duo of Mountain Black and Mad Melon, for not getting permission for sampling their classic record, Kpolongo.[Instagram/MadMelonDanfoDriver]

One of the highlights of the recently held Headies 2018, was the resurgence of Danfo Drivers on the big stage as they evoked nostalgic feelings performing their hit tune, Kpolongo. The group h called out Tekno for using their song without permission.