Moses Bliss overjoyed to sing for Prince Harry, Meghan as their Nigerian trip ends

Taking to his Instagram account on May 13, 2024, the singer posted a video of him singing for the British royalty and the people in attendance at the Delborough Hotel, Lagos.

His caption read, "It was an honour to sing for Prince Harry, Meghan and all who were in attendance; by celebrating love with this song that captures the essence of love as I know it to be, a prayer answered, purpose-led type of love that can only be sent from the author of love, God."

On Sunday, Bliss posted pictures taken with Harry and Meghan, expressing his excitement over meeting them and his gratitude for the opportunity.

He said, "Thank you @thedelborough for hosting me and thank you sir @stanleyuzochukwu for this privilege once again, I am truly grateful. The joy of meeting and singing for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the Duke & Duchess of Sussex @sussexroyal today on their inaugural visit to Nigeria and hear Meghan express her appreciation for my music is a moment I will forever cherish."

Harry and Meghan's visit is tied to the Invictus Games founded by the prince to support the rehabilitation of wounded and sick servicemen and veterans.

During their stay so far, the couple have visited Lights Academy in Abuja, a school supported by their Archewell Foundation and met the school children who gave them the warmest of welcomes.

Harry also visited the Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Kaduna on their first day, providing encouraging words to the wounded. On Saturday, he played a friendly seated volleyball match with the army veterans and lost.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Lagos from Abuja on Sunday, May 12 to continue their three-day visit to Nigeria.

