Sanwo-Olu applauds Prince Harry for rehabilitating Nigeria's serving and fallen heroes

The governor made the commendation on Sunday while receiving Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, the Dutchess of Sussex, at the Lagos House, Marina, on a courtesy visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, arrived in Nigeria on May 10, to promote the Invictus Games.

Invictus Games is an initiative of Prince Harry, founded to support the rehabilitation of wounded and sick service men and veterans, including Nigerian soldiers, and their fight against terrorism.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that the royalties arrived at the Lagos House at exactly 1.10 p.m. and were accompanied by Gen. Christopher Musa, Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, and his wife, Lilian.

The visit, which is mainly to promote the Invictus Games, founded in 2014, and aimed at helping serving members of the military and veterans to overcome their physical injuries or mental health challenges, which helps them develop a sense of belonging and increased self-esteem.

“We’re indeed happy for what they’re doing, especially for our military men on conversations around mental health and how they can manage people, who require support both in the military and private.

“Mental health issues are also something we all live around, with the denial, and the stigmatisation.”

Sanwo-Olu explained that the royal couple were on a visit to Nigeria, and Lagos was one of their stop-overs and that Nigerians were excited about their wonderful ideas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We just want to assure you gentlemen of the press that for Prince Harry, this has been a very informative trip to the country, he has seen a lot, but he is still soaking in a whole lot.

“And part of the things that we’re hoping that he would take away is our diversity and the extent of how big our country is, how we continue to ensure that we live together in peace and harmony and the role Lagos plays,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor said he looked forward to hosting the couple shortly, adding that Meghan, who has a decent percentage of Nigerian in her genealogy, looked well in her Aso-oke, (Nigerian traditional attire).