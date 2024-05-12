ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerians roll out the red carpet for Harry and Meghan's visit

News Agency Of Nigeria

Harry and Meghan arrived Nigeria on Friday as part of their promotion of the Invictus Games.

Harry and Meghan in Nigeria [Andrew Esiebo/Getty]
Harry and Meghan in Nigeria [Andrew Esiebo/Getty]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the royal couple arrived on board an Air Peace flight.

The British Royal couple was received by the chairman of the airline, Dr Allen Onyema, top-tier military officials and other key government functionaries.

The were also received with a cultural display by a dance troupe at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal II, Ikeja.

NAN reports that the Duke and Duchess arrived Nigeria on Friday, as part of their promotion of the Invictus Games, the sporting event Harry founded for wounded military veterans.

News Agency Of Nigeria

