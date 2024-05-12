Nigerians roll out the red carpet for Harry and Meghan's visit
Harry and Meghan arrived Nigeria on Friday as part of their promotion of the Invictus Games.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the royal couple arrived on board an Air Peace flight.
The British Royal couple was received by the chairman of the airline, Dr Allen Onyema, top-tier military officials and other key government functionaries.
The were also received with a cultural display by a dance troupe at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal II, Ikeja.
NAN reports that the Duke and Duchess arrived Nigeria on Friday, as part of their promotion of the Invictus Games, the sporting event Harry founded for wounded military veterans.
