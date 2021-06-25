Mike Ezuruonye bags doctorate degree from Estam University, Benin Republic
Ezuruonye bagged a doctorate in Arts and Literature from the institution.
The movie star announced the big news via his Instagram page on Friday, June 25, 2021.
It’s cause of you my fans, supporters and good people this happened.🙏🏽🙏🏽 Dr Michael Ezuruonye loves you all🙏🏽❤️❤️❤️," he captioned the video.
In the video, Ezuruonye thanked his fans and everyone involved in making the achievement possible.
He joins other celebrities including Peter Okoye and Kaffy that have bagged doctorate degrees from higher institutions in Benin Republic.
