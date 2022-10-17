RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mercy Eke addresses dating rumors with celebrity car dealer IVD

Big Brother Naija Winner Mercy Eke has addressed the allegations that she's having an affair with celebrity car dealer IVD.

Mercy Eke
Mercy Eke

Details: Mercy Eke took to her social media to address the rumors that she was in a relationship with celebrity car dealer IVD who recently lost his wife to what reports are calling a case of domestic violence.

Read Also

"My name has been tarnished for the longest time, this is the first and last time I’m going to address this. The reason I’m addressing this blatant lie is because of the late wife Mrs. Bimbo. These are pieces of evidence and receipts showing that I have nothing other than business transactions with IVD!!!" Mercy posted.

Mercy posted the receipt of the 39 million naira she paid for the Range Rover she bought in September 2021 to celebrate her birthday. According to Mercy, the car has been giving her multiple issues since she purchased it with IVD constantly promising to fix the car.

Mercy stated that she has suffered embarrassment due to the poor state of the car and she wants a refund of the 39 million naira she paid for the car.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ada Ehi becomes the second Gospel artist in Africa to hit 100 million views on YouTube

Ada Ehi becomes the second Gospel artist in Africa to hit 100 million views on YouTube

'Ameno Amapiano' crooner Goya Menor receives honorary doctorate degree

'Ameno Amapiano' crooner Goya Menor receives honorary doctorate degree

Mercy Eke addresses dating rumors with celebrity car dealer IVD

Mercy Eke addresses dating rumors with celebrity car dealer IVD

Kizz Daniel set to make O2 Arena debut in 2023

Kizz Daniel set to make O2 Arena debut in 2023

Kizz Daniel is set to perform at the 2022 World Cup

Kizz Daniel is set to perform at the 2022 World Cup

Pulse takes Influencer Awards ceremony to next level with Afro-excellence edition

Pulse takes Influencer Awards ceremony to next level with Afro-excellence edition

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022: The full winners list

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022: The full winners list

Meet Dozzybeat, the rising Nigerian musician [Future Sounds Interview]

Meet Dozzybeat, the rising Nigerian musician [Future Sounds Interview]

Steve 'Spotlight' Osagie: An homage to the man who led a beautiful life

Steve 'Spotlight' Osagie: An homage to the man who led a beautiful life

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

James Brown [Instagram/theprincessofafrica]

James Brown’s leaked s*x tape storms social media

Rico Swavey [Instagram]

Video of Rico Swavey unconscious while health attendants make videos sparks outrage

Rico Swavey [Instagram]

BBNaija’s Rico Swavey is dead

Hushpuppi and best friend, Sikiru Adekoya (Pac)

Husphuppi's best friend writes an open letter, wishes him a happy birthday