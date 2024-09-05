ADVERTISEMENT
Here are 22 things Mercy Chinwo's husband loves about her

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He highlights how cute, strong, beautiful, humble she is—and so many other adorable things.

Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her hubby Pastor Blessed [Instagram/MercyChinwo]
Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her hubby Pastor Blessed [Instagram/MercyChinwo]

In a heartfelt message posted on Instagram on September 5, 2024, Blessed celebrated his wife with a list of 22 reasons why she is so special to him.

He wrote, "Happy Birthday, my love! You are my greatest blessing, a beacon of faith and grace. Your heart for God and others leaves me in awe every day. I’m honoured to walk this journey with you. I love you more than words can say! Below I have put together a list of top 20 plus 2 things I love about my wife!"

He highlighted the deep love and respect he has for his wife and showcased the many reasons he values her presence in his life.

"1. She’s An Amazing “Mom” To Our son Charis 2. She Makes Our Marriage A Priority 3. She is very humble. 4. She has the heart of a child. 5. She is very selfless 6. She’s A Fantastic Thought And Ministry Partner. 7. She is the kindest person I know. 8. She (almost) never grumbles or complains. 9. She is totally fearless and simply doesn’t have the capacity to worry about anything. 10. She is a great listener. She asks excellent questions. She is genuinely interested in other people," he also wrote.

He added, "11. She is tender and compassionate. She cries when people get oppressed and cheated. 2. She is passionate about her relationship with God. She is constantly growing and becoming more spiritually mature with each passing year. 13. She loves to do things with me. If I take up a hobby, she takes it up. I go to the gym she follows me there."

Blessed continued, "14. She is my divine partner and it’s amazing what we have been able to build together in such a short time. 15. She makes me feel super-human. My success is largely because Mercy Chinwo Blessed has been my constant cheerleader and my biggest fan. 16. Mercy is an excellent cook. No doubt she could have been a top tier chef if she actually pursed that career. I eat insanely well."

"17. She makes me laugh and makes me feel safe. 18. she always pushes me to be the man God meant for me to be. 19. She will go to any length to love and care for our son. 20. She knows who she is and she is not afraid to let it show. 21. She is a gift from God. She has brought me more joy and happiness than I deserve. 22 She is very anointed, super cute and very beautiful," he concluded.

