RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Mercy lied! She was friends with Kazim Adeoti's wife Funsho' - Lanre Gentry reveals

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Gentry chides Funsho Adeoti for bringing Mercy Aigbe into her family.

Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe and Kazim Adeoti [PageOne] [Instagram/RealMercyAigbe] [Instagram/KazimAdeoti]
Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe and Kazim Adeoti [PageOne] [Instagram/RealMercyAigbe] [Instagram/KazimAdeoti]

Mercy Aigbe's former husband, Lanre Gentry has revealed that she was friends with her new husband, Kazim Adeoti's first wife, Funsho before they got married.

Recommended articles

Gentry made this known recently during a chat with Punch Newspaper.

"I do not blame Mercy. The blame should be on Adeoti’s first wife for bringing Mercy into her family. People like Funso who love to follow actresses (about) in a bid to make friends with them need to be very careful," he said.

Lanre Gentry and Mercy Aigbe shutting down domestic violence rumours in 2013
Lanre Gentry and Mercy Aigbe shutting down domestic violence rumours in 2013 ece-auto-gen

"It is dangerous to bring a person whom you do not know into your home simply because the person is a celebrity. In all honesty, Funso and Mercy were friends. She (Funso) was the one who invited Mercy and I to her husband’s 40th birthday celebration some years back."

Gentry revealed that it was his former wife who told him about Adeoti's surprise birthday party.

"Mercy Aigbe knows within herself that what she did to Funso and her family is very bad. It was Mercy that told me her friend was organizing a surprise birthday for her husband and we were invited," he revealed.

Lanre Gentry flanked by Adeoti's wife, Kazim Adeoti and Mercy Aigbe
Lanre Gentry flanked by Adeoti's wife, Kazim Adeoti and Mercy Aigbe Pulse Nigeria

He also cleared the air about the period Aigbe began her illicit affair with Adeoti.

"Unlike what many are saying, my son, Olanrewaju, was not five months old at the time, he was over a year old. We attended the event, and that was the first time I met Adeoti and his wife. Funso, who was Mercy’s friend at the time, introduced Adeoti to Mercy and I. After that, Adeoti used to come to my home, office, and hotel," he said.

"Mercy later told me they were working together and that he was her marketer. I was 100 percent sure that Mercy and Adeoti were seeing (dating) each other, and I used to tell her that what she was doing was very bad."

Mercy Aigbe, Kazim Adeoti and Funsho Adeoti [Instagram/RealMercyAigbe] [Instagram/KazimAdeoti] [Instagram/AsiwajuCouture]
Mercy Aigbe, Kazim Adeoti and Funsho Adeoti [Instagram/RealMercyAigbe] [Instagram/KazimAdeoti] [Instagram/AsiwajuCouture] Pulse Nigeria

"I am a socialite, and I definitely know when something (intimate) is going on between a man and a woman. I really don’t want to be involved in this issue because I have remarried, and I respect my (new) wife. People should learn to handle their homes properly and stay away from strange friends.”

This is not the first time Gentry will be reacting to Aigbe's alleged infidelity.

Gentry and Aigbe have been at loggerheads since their separation in 2017.

The car dealer moved on and tied the knot with his second wife, Oluwabusola in September 2021.

Prior to the wedding, Aigbe had appealed to the father of her son to sign their divorce papers.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Mercy lied! She was friends with Kazim Adeoti's wife Funsho' - Lanre Gentry reveals

'Mercy lied! She was friends with Kazim Adeoti's wife Funsho' - Lanre Gentry reveals

BBNaija's Maria becomes 'queen' of endorsement deals

BBNaija's Maria becomes 'queen' of endorsement deals

ThankUCash announces television show 'Thankful Hour'

ThankUCash announces television show 'Thankful Hour'

Check out the newly released trailer for 'King of Thieves' (Ogundabede)

Check out the newly released trailer for 'King of Thieves' (Ogundabede)

Cardi B pulls out from first leading role in 'Assisted Living'

Cardi B pulls out from first leading role in 'Assisted Living'

Femi Branch, Grace-Charis Bassey star in new Kingsview original 'Helpline'

Femi Branch, Grace-Charis Bassey star in new Kingsview original 'Helpline'

Newly unveiled Chocolate City act Noon Dave debuts with love themed single “Brunch

Newly unveiled Chocolate City act Noon Dave debuts with love themed single “Brunch”

'I no get strength again' - BBNaija's Sammie says he is done trying to keep up with expectations

'I no get strength again' - BBNaija's Sammie says he is done trying to keep up with expectations

Chocolate City's new artist, Noon Dave releases debut single, 'Brunch'

Chocolate City's new artist, Noon Dave releases debut single, 'Brunch'

Trending

Kanye West's new girlfriend, Chaney Jones, claims Nigerian origin

Kanye West's new girlfriend, Chaney Jones, claims Nigerian origin. [People]

'It's over' - popular Instagram couple announce divorce 6 days after welcoming 2nd child

Korra Obidi and husband Justin Dean

'When ash*wo visits your house, what do you expect?' - Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband Lanre Gentry drags her on Instagram

Lanre Gentry and Mercy Aigbe

'You were sleeping with my husband when your son was 5 months old - Kazim Adeoti's wife drags Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe, Kazim Adeoti and Funsho Adeoti [Instagram/RealMercyAigbe] [Instagram/KazimAdeoti] [Instagram/AsiwajuCouture]