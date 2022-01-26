Mercy Aigbe says new husband Adeoti and estranged husband Lanre Gentry are not friends

The movie star made this known during a phone-in session with Moturayo on TVC's 'Your View.'

The actress who had tried to call in during the live show sent a message clarifying the reports that Adeoti and Gentry were friends.

"I just want to clear the impression, Adekaz isn’t Lanre Gentry’s friend,” Afolabi-Brown read out Aigbe’s text to the viewers of the show.

It would be recalled that Gentry released a photo of himself, Aigbe, Adeoti and his wife the day after the actress announced that she was dating Adeoti.

