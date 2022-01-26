Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has refuted the claims that her new husband Kazim Adeoti and her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry were friends.
Mercy Aigbe says new husband Adeoti and estranged husband Lanre Gentry are not friends
Aigbe clears air about her new husband's relationship with her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry.
The movie star made this known during a phone-in session with Moturayo on TVC's 'Your View.'
The actress who had tried to call in during the live show sent a message clarifying the reports that Adeoti and Gentry were friends.
"I just want to clear the impression, Adekaz isn’t Lanre Gentry’s friend,” Afolabi-Brown read out Aigbe’s text to the viewers of the show.
It would be recalled that Gentry released a photo of himself, Aigbe, Adeoti and his wife the day after the actress announced that she was dating Adeoti.
Aigbe and Gentry's marriage crashed in 2017, following reports of domestic violence and infidelity.
