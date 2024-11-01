RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Thank you for being perfect - Made Kuti and wife celebrate 1st Wedding anniversary

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The pair was engaged for a year before getting married on November 1, 2023.

Made Kuti and his wife Indeoye [Instagram/Madekuti]
Made Kuti and his wife Indeoye [Instagram/Madekuti]

Recommended articles

Taking to Instagram on November 1, 2024, the singer posted pictures from their glamorous wedding ceremonies and reflected on their marriage so far.

Doting on his wife, he wrote, "Happy Anniversary, Love! @nedokuti . Can’t believe it’s already been a year. Thank you for being PERFECT. And a big thank you to our family and friends that made it as beautiful as it was."

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeoye also made a post of her own on Instagram, sharing a warm reflection on their first year of marriage and years they've spent together.

She wrote, "Knowing you for 15 years, Being with you for 4 years and Married to you for 1 year has been beautiful and easy because it’s YOU and I’ll do it all over again. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Adé Orí Mi!!! To many more years of friendship, love, belly laughs, gisting and dancing together(even though I’m the better dancer. I love you my husband @madekuti."

The white wedding ceremony and traditional wedding took place in Ikeja, Lagos State, back in 2023 and was a private affair attended by family members, celebrities, and close friends. In the videos making the rounds on social media, Ideoiye walked down the aisle with both her mother and father, who were dressed in their traditional attire and all smiles.

Kuti, on the other hand, could not contain his joy as they recited their wedding vows, swearing to love one another till their dying day. They then signed their wedding certificate, and the event was streamed live on Instagram, to the joy of everyone.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Thank you for being perfect - Made Kuti and wife celebrate 1st Wedding anniversary

Thank you for being perfect - Made Kuti and wife celebrate 1st Wedding anniversary

Wizkid's 'Joro' becomes reaches new milestone in the United States

Wizkid's 'Joro' becomes reaches new milestone in the United States

Did the court ask him not to travel? - Seyi Law on Bobrisky's arrest at airport

Did the court ask him not to travel? - Seyi Law on Bobrisky's arrest at airport

I am not an advocate for divorce - May Yul Edochie reacts to backlash from men

I am not an advocate for divorce - May Yul Edochie reacts to backlash from men

Shallopopi recruits Olamide for new single 'Order'

Shallopopi recruits Olamide for new single 'Order'

PR Maven Elizabeth Osho launches podcast 'Who Do You Think You Are?' with Pulse

PR Maven Elizabeth Osho launches podcast 'Who Do You Think You Are?' with Pulse

How dicey is public opinion?: Revisiting Kate Henshaw’s tweet [Opinion]

How dicey is public opinion?: Revisiting Kate Henshaw’s tweet [Opinion]

American rapper Young Thug released on probation after pleading guilty

American rapper Young Thug released on probation after pleading guilty

Davido drops highly anticipated single 'Awuke' featuring YG Marley

Davido drops highly anticipated single 'Awuke' featuring YG Marley

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

RIhanna, ASAP Rocky and their sons [DIGGZY/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK]

Rihanna describes her experience raising two boys with ASAP Rocky

Davido In an Ugo Monye piece

Davido stuns as he walks the runway at Lagos Fashion Week

Reality TV star Vee encourages everyone to love themselves [Instagram/VeeIye]

Accept yourself - BBNaija's Vee speaks on body positivity and self love

Ayra Starr is currently single (MIKEY OSHAI)

Ayra Starr says she wont date a musician, even in her dreams