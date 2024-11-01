Thank you for being perfect - Made Kuti and wife celebrate 1st Wedding anniversary

Taking to Instagram on November 1, 2024, the singer posted pictures from their glamorous wedding ceremonies and reflected on their marriage so far.

Doting on his wife, he wrote, "Happy Anniversary, Love! @nedokuti . Can’t believe it’s already been a year. Thank you for being PERFECT. And a big thank you to our family and friends that made it as beautiful as it was."

Indeoye also made a post of her own on Instagram, sharing a warm reflection on their first year of marriage and years they've spent together.

She wrote, "Knowing you for 15 years, Being with you for 4 years and Married to you for 1 year has been beautiful and easy because it’s YOU and I’ll do it all over again. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Adé Orí Mi!!! To many more years of friendship, love, belly laughs, gisting and dancing together(even though I’m the better dancer. I love you my husband @madekuti."

The white wedding ceremony and traditional wedding took place in Ikeja, Lagos State, back in 2023 and was a private affair attended by family members, celebrities, and close friends. In the videos making the rounds on social media, Ideoiye walked down the aisle with both her mother and father, who were dressed in their traditional attire and all smiles.