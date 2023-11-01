ADVERTISEMENT
Fela Kuti's grandson Made ties the knot with fiancée

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Aww, we love love over here, introducing Mr and Mrs Kuti!

Made Kuti and his woman are officially husband and wife [Twitter/One joblessboy]
Made Kuti and his woman are officially husband and wife [Twitter/One joblessboy]

The musician took to his Instagram account to mark the occasion with a heartfelt video of him and his fiancée. In the adorable video recorded at a photoshoot, Made gently placed a crown on her head and showered her with kisses and hugs as a soothing violin tune played in the background.

His caption read, "Today a love story that began with two characters continues into one. Let the adventure begin." Meanwhile, his Twitter caption was a little more comical, reading "Thankful we found each other. Excited to spend the rest of my life with you. Today is for wedding food "

The white wedding ceremony and traditional wedding took place in Ikeja, Lagos state and was a private affair attended by family members and close friends.

In the videos making rounds on social media, Ideoiye walked down the aisle with both her mother and father who were dressed in their traditional attire and all smiles.

Kuti, on the other hand, could not contain his joy as they recited their wedding vows, swearing to love one another till their dying day. They then signed their wedding certificate and the event was streamed live on Instagram, to the joy of everyone.

Kuti popped the big question in a private proposal in Paris, France in November 2022, and after she said yes, he posted the picture of his blushing bride on his Instagram with the sweet caption.

In his words, "There’s a lot of pain in the world every day. But sharing that pain and fighting for a better world with you makes it all worth living for. I can’t wait to see the future we build together. I love you.”

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

