'My husband has not slept with another woman since we got married' - Lizzy Anjorin

Odion Okonofua

Anjorin and her hubby, Lawal tied the knot back in July 2020

Lizzy Anjorin and hubby, Lateef Lawal [Instagram/LizzyAnjorinOriginal]

The movie star made this known during a live Instagram session with her fans.

"Lateef is a decent man to the core. He might have his own attitude, no one is perfect. Lawal is strong-willed and stubborn but that he would ridicule me by sleeping around with other ladies is not possible," she said.

"I can swear with everything that since we married he has not cheated on me or slept with another woman."

Anjorin and her hubby, Lawal tied the knot back in July 2020 at a private wedding ceremony attended by close friends and relatives.

The couple welcomed their baby in May 2021.

The couple dedicated their baby in several cities in the United States of America.

The movie star and her husband, Lateef Lawal released the invitation card for their baby's US dedication parties to take place on 10 different days in 10 different states in the US.

Some of the cities where the baby was dedicated include Dallas, Atlanta, Indiana, New York and Maryland.

In October 2021, Anjorin surprised fans on social media after she released the paternity test of her child.

The movie star did not give reasons why she decided to carry out a paternity test and share in public.

