Actress Lizzy Anjorin releases paternity test of child months after dedication in 10 cities in the United States

The paternity result reveals that Lawal is the father of the child.

Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has released the paternity test of her child on Instagram.

The movie star took her Instagram page on Sunday, October 31, 2021, where she shared the paternity test of her child with hubby, Lawal Lateef.

According to the records released on social media, the results indicated that Lawal is the father of the child.

The actress later released a video on her page where she spoke more about the test.

It is not clear if there are cracks in her less than two years marriage with the businessman.

The couple dedicated their child in 10 cities in the United States of America back in June

The couple welcomed their baby in May 2021.

Anjorin and her hubby, Lawal tied the knot back in July 2020 at a private wedding ceremony attended by close friends and relatives.

