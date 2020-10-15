Nollywood movie star Jideofor Achufusi popularly known as Swanky J.K.A has come out to deny the reports that he recently tied the knot.

The movie star made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

"Please o. I am NOT a MARRIED MAN Now we are all protesting; let me just say it. Bloggers pls o; make dem no deny me visa o," he wrote.

J.K.A's post is coming, a month after he shared photos on social media announcing that he had tied the knot.

Interestingly, he captioned the photos with a quote which indicated that it was his traditional wedding ceremony.

The movie star shared photos of what he initially tagged where from his wedding[Instagram/IamJidekene]

"From Our Mouths To God’s Ears 🥰😁🥰 Igbo Amaka #chijide20."

He has, however, taken down the photos.

Swanky J.K.A gained prominence after he starred in the sequel of Nollywood classic 'Living In Bondage.'