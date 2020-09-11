Nollywood movie star Jideofor Achufusi popularly known as Swanky J.K.A is officially a married man as he has tied the knot with his girlfriend Chisom.

The movie star shared photos from his traditional wedding ceremony via his Instagram page on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

"From Our Mouths To God’s Ears 🥰😁🥰 Igbo Amaka #chijide20," he captioned one of the photos.

Congratulations to the Achufusis from all us at Pulse.

Swanky J.K.A gained prominence after he starred in the sequel of Nollywood classic 'Living In Bondage.'