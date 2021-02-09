The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic brought a lot of changes to life as we lived and saw it, especially in the aspect of fitness.

Lílo Aderogba launchesCafe 23 on her birthday

The coronavirus is a wicked virus that takes its toll on the human immune system. Hence, for people who have contacted the virus or people who want to build up their immune system as security against the virus, Café 23 is here to fill your needs.

Café 23 is a healthy foods café owned by myself Lilo Aderogba, a fitness enthusiast, style influencer, content creator and wellness specialist living in Lagos. I have always made it one of my objectives to see that people become the best version of themselves and Café 23 serves that purpose as we serve primarily healthy foods like fruit salads, smoothies, salads, fresh juices and more.

The key to living longer is living healthy and that is a combination of diets and workout. Let Café 23 be your guide on your fitness journey and strengthen your immune system against the scourge of the coronavirus. The Café is located within Scoulch mall, Plot 5, Block 89, Omorinre Johnson Street, Lekki phase 1 and has an ambiance that will make you feel right at home.

*This is a featured post.