Late Sound Sultan's brother Baba Dee slams his 'fake friends'

Odion Okonofua

Baba Dee says the death of Sound Sultan's 'fake friends' will also be used to generate social media content.

Baba Dee, the brother of the late Nigerian singer Sound Sultan has slammed all his 'fake friends.'

The singer passed away on Sunday, July 11, at the age of 44, after battling throat cancer.

In a post shared via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, the music star revealed how most of the late singer's friends have not reached out to his widow.

"Fake friends, not a call to his wife, didn't bother to attend his memorial event on a sit at home Saturday. Posting pictures and videos on social media, your deaths shall also be used to generate social media content," he wrote.

Sound Sultan died following a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a group of related cancers that affect the lymphatic system.

The music star was buried according to Muslim rites in the United States of America.

He is survived by a wife, three children and siblings.

