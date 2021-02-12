Former NBA star Lamar Odom has alleged that his former partner Sabrina Parr slept with his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian's partner Tristan Thompson.

Odom and Parr split back in November 2020.

The basketball star made this known during a chat with media personality Wendy Williams.

"There were some things that kind of made me look at her out of the corner of my eye. Like when she told me that she had slept with my ex-wife’s significant other," he said.

When Williams pressured Odom to confirm who he was speaking of Lamar responded “Come on Wendy you could put that together. I don’t say names if I don’t have to.”

Wendy further pried by asking him 'Tristan Thompson?' Khloe‘s current partner, Odom raised his eyebrows without saying anything.

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr out on a date [Instagram/GetUpToParr]

Odom and Parr have been in an off and on relationship.

It would be recalled that Parr had announced that her engagement to Odom was over.

She broke the news via her Instagram page on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

"Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," Parr wrote on her Instagram Story. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children," she wrote.

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom

Odom popped the question to Parr back in November 2019, announcing their engagement with another Instagram post.

The former NBA star was previously married to Kardashian.

The stars tied the knot in 2009 just one month after they met.

They split after four years of marriage due to Odom’s struggles with addiction and infidelity.