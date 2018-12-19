Kylie Jenner has become the 5th wealthiest American celebrity of 2018, the same position with Jay-Z.

According to Forbes, the 21-year-old net worth of $900 million makes her a first-timer on the list. This list ranks the wealthiest American celebrities based on fortune they have amassed off their fame.

The list did not take into account stars whose wealth made their famous. Kylie Cosmetics which was launched two years ago, and has already shifted over $630 million in makeup products, according to Forbes.

The line is so popular new products typically sell-out within minutes of their release. There are indications that if Kylie continues on this rate, she might unseat Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg as the youngest-ever self-made billionaire.

Top on the list is Star Trek's founder, George Lucas with an estimated $5.4B which largely came from the fortune he pocketed when his Lucasfilm Production Company sold to Disney for $4.1 billion in 2012.

He edges fellow filmmaker Steven Spielberg (No. 2; $3.7 billion) and media mogul Oprah (No. 3; $2.8 billion). Michael Jordan (No. 4; $1.7 billion) climbs up the ranking with a $400 million net worth increase derived from his sneaker fortune and a 90% stake in the increasingly valuable Charlotte Hornets. Back in February, Jay-Z overtook Diddy to become the richest person in hip-hop.

Jay-Z overtakes Diddy's No 1 position on Forbes richest in hip-hop

Jay Z was crowned the richest hip-hop mogul in the business overtaking longtime champ, Diddy in February 2018. According to Forbes, Jay Z is now the richest hip-hop in the business with close to $1B in the bag, a position which he has never occupied.

Diddy who has always occupied the position dropped to the second position with an estimated wealth of $825M. Forbes says the reason Jay-Z's wealth went all up on the table is his new business interest in alcohol. He bought a stake in Armand de Brignac and D'Ussé cognac which increased his net worth.

Let's not also forget about his nine-figure ownership stakes in his Roc Nation empire and Tidal streaming service.