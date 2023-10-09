Kim Oprah actually saved my friendship with Cross - 'BBNaija' star Pere

Speaking with Clout Africa, he debunked the narrative that the love triangle between himself, Kim Oprah and Cross, cost him his friendship with Cross. He clarified that she actually saved their friendship by settling their fight.

Pere said, "No, I think Kim Oprah saved the friendship. because she actually brought us together to have a conversation where she made us talk to each other about what the issues were. So no, Kim Oprah did not come between my friendship with Cross, rather she helped it. When she came in, she helped us settle the quarrel we had before."

Back in the BBNaija All Stars house, there was a bit of drama between the two men because of their feelings for Kim Oprah. Cross had interrogated Pere asking why he didn't tell him about his feelings towards her, considering their history as close friends.

Pere had then defended himself saying that since he had already told her about his feelings, there was no need for him to tell him. Kim Oprah chimed in at that point, blaming Cross for not figuring out that Pere liked her. The conversation then concluded without them addressing who she really liked and wanted to be with.

Based on Pere's recent interview, it appears everything is good between them now. He has since moved on to Mercy Eke with whom he shared a passionate kiss in the house, after numerous weeks of teasing. He also declared that he would choose Mercy over Kim Oprah a thousand times over.

See the full interview below: