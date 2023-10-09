ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kim Oprah actually saved my friendship with Cross - 'BBNaija' star Pere

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He set the record straight that the love triangle between them didn't destroy his friendship with Cross.

Pere and Cross had their beef settled by Kim Oprah herself [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Pere and Cross had their beef settled by Kim Oprah herself [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Recommended articles

Speaking with Clout Africa, he debunked the narrative that the love triangle between himself, Kim Oprah and Cross, cost him his friendship with Cross. He clarified that she actually saved their friendship by settling their fight.

Pere said, "No, I think Kim Oprah saved the friendship. because she actually brought us together to have a conversation where she made us talk to each other about what the issues were. So no, Kim Oprah did not come between my friendship with Cross, rather she helped it. When she came in, she helped us settle the quarrel we had before."

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in the BBNaija All Stars house, there was a bit of drama between the two men because of their feelings for Kim Oprah. Cross had interrogated Pere asking why he didn't tell him about his feelings towards her, considering their history as close friends.

Pere had then defended himself saying that since he had already told her about his feelings, there was no need for him to tell him. Kim Oprah chimed in at that point, blaming Cross for not figuring out that Pere liked her. The conversation then concluded without them addressing who she really liked and wanted to be with.

Based on Pere's recent interview, it appears everything is good between them now. He has since moved on to Mercy Eke with whom he shared a passionate kiss in the house, after numerous weeks of teasing. He also declared that he would choose Mercy over Kim Oprah a thousand times over.

See the full interview below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FilmOne's first original film 'Adire' lands in cinemas on November 3

FilmOne's first original film 'Adire' lands in cinemas on November 3

Kim Oprah actually saved my friendship with Cross - 'BBNaija' star Pere

Kim Oprah actually saved my friendship with Cross - 'BBNaija' star Pere

AY Makun apologises to Davido for joking about his 'small preek'

AY Makun apologises to Davido for joking about his 'small preek'

Davido apologises to fans, promises to bring Timeless concert to Delta State

Davido apologises to fans, promises to bring Timeless concert to Delta State

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

By the skin of his teeth, Ruger escapes the beginning of war in Israel

By the skin of his teeth, Ruger escapes the beginning of war in Israel

Bella, Hilda Baci, Tacha, Khloe's Gram are big winners at Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Bella, Hilda Baci, Tacha, Khloe's Gram are big winners at Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Follow live updates of Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Follow live updates of Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

AFRIFF 2023 takes place in Lagos from November 5 to 11

AFRIFF 2023 takes place in Lagos from November 5 to 11

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BBNaija housemate Maria Benjamin is now a mother[Instagram/mariachikebenjamin]

BBNaija's Maria announces birth of her baby boy Leonardo

Mohbad and his son Liam

Do the proper thing - Mohbad's father requests DNA test for his grandson

Primeboy was declared wanted by the Police in the ongoing investigation into Mohbad's death

Primeboy in police custody after being declared wanted in Mohbad's case

Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, shares her progress [Instagram/@realwarripikin]

Real Warri Pikin is a happier woman 6 months after weight loss surgery