The ships in the house are fake - Cross and Pere on BBNaija All Stars

In a conversation in one of the rooms, they discussed the various ships in the house, which include Venita and Adekunle as well as Soma and Angel using codes like "Malaysia" and "Singapore".

According to Pere, the people who were paired up in some form of romantic relationship were only doing so to remain on BBNaija All Stars. "This one fake... All the ship for this house nah strategy", he stated.

Cross laughed as he also concurred with Pere's comments declaring the BBNaija reunion for this season as the place where they would gather answers to how the relationships end up outside the house. "Na reunion you go find out, just wait, reunion you go hear update all the update", he said.

Despite their comments, both Cross and Pere have been in at least one romantic entanglement in one way or another.

Pere is currently involved in a game of hide and seek with Mercy, in which there have been a lot of teasing and steamy moments from them.

Cross and Kimoprah were also an item at some point when she was a guest in the house, with the whole drama of a possible love triangle going on between, Cross, Kimoprah and Pere.

