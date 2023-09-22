ADVERTISEMENT
The ships in the house are fake - Cross and Pere on BBNaija All Stars

Faith Oloruntoyin

This might just be a case of the pots calling kettles black.

Pere and Cross discuss the ingenuity of the ships on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]
In a conversation in one of the rooms, they discussed the various ships in the house, which include Venita and Adekunle as well as Soma and Angel using codes like "Malaysia" and "Singapore".

According to Pere, the people who were paired up in some form of romantic relationship were only doing so to remain on BBNaija All Stars. "This one fake... All the ship for this house nah strategy", he stated.

Cross laughed as he also concurred with Pere's comments declaring the BBNaija reunion for this season as the place where they would gather answers to how the relationships end up outside the house. "Na reunion you go find out, just wait, reunion you go hear update all the update", he said.

Despite their comments, both Cross and Pere have been in at least one romantic entanglement in one way or another.

Pere is currently involved in a game of hide and seek with Mercy, in which there have been a lot of teasing and steamy moments from them.

Cross and Kimoprah were also an item at some point when she was a guest in the house, with the whole drama of a possible love triangle going on between, Cross, Kimoprah and Pere.

They aren't the only housemates who have also said or insinuated that the ships in the house might just be a game to get the fans and viewers talking to their own advantage. The recently evicted Doyin also mentioned severally how ingenuine some of the ships were in the house.

