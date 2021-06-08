RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Love you for life' - Kim Kardashian says as she wishes Kanye West a happy birthday

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Kanye West turns 44, months after news of divorce with wife, Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian and her estranged hubby, Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashian]

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has wished her estranged husband Kanye West a happy birthday.

Recommended articles

The mother of four took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, where she sent the cute but short message to the billionaire rapper.

"Happy Birthday Love U for Life! 🎈." she wrote.

Happy birthday to the music star from all of us at Pulse.

Kim and Kanye's official divorce news first broke in February 2021.

This came weeks after speculations about their marriage collapse.

It would be recalled that West called out his wife on Twitter back in July 2020, for meeting with rapper Meek Mill at the Waldorf hotel.

He later deleted the tweets.

Kim Kardashian and her estranged hubby, Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashian]
Kim Kardashian and her estranged hubby, Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashian] Pulse Nigeria

Kim later took to her Instagram page where she revealed that her husband was bipolar.

She appealed to everyone to support her family as they struggle with the music star's illness.

Kim and Kanye were married in 2014 and have four children, daughter North, 7, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Netflix's critically acclaimed series 'Shadow and Bone' renewed for 2nd season

'Love you for life' - Kim Kardashian says as she wishes Kanye West a happy birthday

Davido says God will expose all the wickedness around him hours after pastor reveals scary prophecy about him

Ramsey Nouah to direct pan-African women themed film 'Verified'

Kim Kardashian's stalker sends an expensive diamond ring and 'Plan B' contraceptive to her house

How will #TwitterBan affect Nigeria’s entertainment, creative and influencer industries? [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

'Part of growing up is being able to tell your friends the ugliest truth' - Toke Makinwa

'Your ny*sh is the dirtiest in this industry'; Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay almost come to blows over 2-year old beef

'Rattle Snake: The Ahanna Story' set to premiere on Netflix