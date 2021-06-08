'Love you for life' - Kim Kardashian says as she wishes Kanye West a happy birthday

The mother of four took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, where she sent the cute but short message to the billionaire rapper.

"Happy Birthday Love U for Life! 🎈." she wrote.

Happy birthday to the music star from all of us at Pulse.

Kim and Kanye's official divorce news first broke in February 2021.

This came weeks after speculations about their marriage collapse.

It would be recalled that West called out his wife on Twitter back in July 2020, for meeting with rapper Meek Mill at the Waldorf hotel.

He later deleted the tweets.

Kim later took to her Instagram page where she revealed that her husband was bipolar.

She appealed to everyone to support her family as they struggle with the music star's illness.