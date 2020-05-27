Khloe Kardashian is putting her Calabasas residence up for sale.

According to E!News, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian reality TV star is selling her Calabasas, California estate for $18,950,000.

The home, which sits on nearly two acres of picturesque land overlooking Malibu Canyon, was first purchased by Khloe from Justin Bieber for $7.2 million in 2014.

"Khloe is selling her house and moving into a bigger home. It's a good opportunity for her to make a nice profit," EOnline reports.

"She spent a lot of time remodeling and it is beautiful and ready to sell. It makes sense for her to move on and move up right now."

The house is located in the extremely exclusive enclave called The Oaks of Calabasas.

While the older Kardashian is selling her home, her young sister, Kylie Jenner recently acquired a mansion within the same Calabasas area worth $35M.