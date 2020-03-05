Katy Perry is expecting her first child with fiance, Orlando Bloom.

The singer in her latest music video 'Never Worn White' is seen wearing a beige gown with a big belly bump.

The song which has an almost 4 minutes duration, is all about Perry’s fears of commitment, while at the same time singing about how ready she is for a life of happiness with another person.

However, PEOPLE reports that the award-winning singer is expecting her first child with 43-year-old fiance, Orlando Bloom.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry got engaged in 2019 [Instagram/OrlandoBloom]

It is a known fact that Perry didn't wear a white gown during her 2010 wedding to Russell Brand. So maybe this time around she is set to walk down the aisle with Bloom wearing a beautiful white gown.

Perry and Bloom announced their engagement on their Instagram pages on Friday, February 15, 2019. One interesting highlight of their 2019 engagement was the beautiful and obviously expensive engagement ring Katy had on her finger.