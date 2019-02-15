Okay guys, the biggest story you'd be reading today online, is that of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom getting engaged.

The couple announced their engagement on their Instagram pages on Friday, February 15, 2019. Katy Perry's caption for the photo of Orlando Bloom ad herself is the cutest you'd read'

"full bloom," she wrote. Well for Orlando Bloom his caption was simple but priceless "Lifetimes," he wrote.

You've got to check out Katy Perry's engagement ring which undoubtedly must have cost a fortune.

Since these guys dropped the news of their engagement on Instagram, their comments section has gone wild. This is one engagement we didn't see coming and is probably the best news fans and lovers of these guys would have expected especially on this Valentines season.

Congratulations to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom on their engagement and we can't wait to see one of the most wonderful celebrity marriages of modern times. Another celebrity couple wedding the entertainment industry can't wait for is that of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

Even though they have postponed their wedding for the second time, we think its one wedding ceremony worth the wait.

Third time's a charm as Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin postpone wedding again

Oops! It looks like Justin Bieber and wifey, Hailey Baldwin won't be having their planned wedding as it has been postponed. The couple according to TMZ, the couple have decided to move the dates of their wedding for the second time. Sources close to TMZ say that the couple informed all 300 guests that they won't be having a wedding in March as planned.

The reason behind the new change is that fact that some of Justin's relatives won't be able to make it right in time for the wedding which proposed to take place on the weekend of his birthday.

However, the couple has since gone back to the drawing board to pick a suitable date for the wedding. They plan to fix the date at a time when all the guest will be available. It is also reported that they might eventually have a destination wedding.