Kanye West and wife, Bianca silence divorce rumours with public appearance

Damilola Agubata

A new twist has developed in the ongoing divorce speculations between Kanye West and his 29-year-old wife, Bianca Censori as they make public appearance together in Tokyo.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori
Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Sources close to the American rap and business mogul earlier revealed that the couple's 22-month-old marriage had hit the rocks, according to a TMZ report.

They also claimed that Ye himself and Bianca were already sharing the news of their split to close associates and insiders. To add to that, Bianca was alleged to have already travelled back to Australia to spend time with her family.

It appears the rumours are far from the true reality of things, as the couple have been spotted together publicly with no sign of a breakup. Rather, in the video that has since made the rounds on social media, the lovebirds appear closer and happier together.

ALSO READ: Kanye West adds Lagos to 2024 touring shortlist

They even wore matching all-white outfits and cuddled all the way through their shopping adventure in Tokyo on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

Censori herself is even captured closely on camera smiling as she holds Ye's head through the escalator. She continues the public display of affection as they head towards Dover Street Market Ginza, a boutique in a lavish area of Japan's capital city.

Everything seems to indicate, therefore, that the couple are still together and in love. The speculations of a divorce may have held water because the father-of-four was seen alone and unaccompanied in Japan during the last couple of weeks.

ALSO READ: Kanye West apologies to Kim Kardashian for any stress he may have caused her

