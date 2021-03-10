Former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Ka3na Jones has revealed that she bought her own house before she got into the show.

The reality TV star made this known after the news of reality TV star, Nengi's acquisition of a property in Lagos.

"I bought my home with my hard earned money before BBN. No comparison whatsoever," she tweeted.

She, however, took down the tweet.

On Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Nengi announced that she had bought a property in Lagos.

"2021 just keeps getting better. With consistency, dedication, and hard work, I finally get to tick this off my checklist. Thank you Lord for continued blessings. Can’t wait to play table tennis with my friends in my ‘Pengi’ home 😄," she wrote.

The reality TV star was one of the housemate from the fifth season of the show.

She can be described as one of the most successful reality TV stars from BBNaija.

In 2020, she was appointed as a Senior Special Assistant to the Bayelsa State governor on 'The Girl Child.'