JJC Skillz's son recounts how he was assaulted after getting expelled from school

Benito's mum has recently revealed that the music star assaulted her son leaving him with injuries.

In a video shared on social media, Benito recounted how his father assaulted him after he was expelled from school.

According to the young man, after his father picked him up from school, he attacked him on their way home.

Benito gave a detailed account of how the music star repeatedly hit him inside the car as they drove home.

He alleged that he sustained bruises on his face, neck and ribs.

It didn't end there as he recounted how his father made a detour to the beach to 'cool off.'

On getting to the beach, Benito disclosed that his father threw a huge stick at him.

Benito went on to recount how he continued to hit him on their way back and threatened to kill him.

The young man said he decided to release the video to clear the air about the crisis in his family.

He, however, said he wasn't doing it to chase clout.

Benito became a social media sensation after he alleged that his stepmom, Funke Akindele was a horrible person.

He made this known following reports of crisis in JJC and Akindele's marriage.

His mother later released the photos of JJC and Funke's twins.

According to her, it was a retaliation for exposing her family.