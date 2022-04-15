RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Funke Akindele's husband JJC Skillz accused of physically assaulting son

Odion Okonofua

Mella says JJC inflicted grievous bodily harm on his son.

Nigerian music star Abdul Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz [Instagram/JJCSkillz]
Nigerian music star Abdul Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz [Instagram/JJCSkillz]

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele's husband JJC Skillz has been accused of physically assaulting one of his sons.

According to his ex, Mella, in a post shared via her Instagram page on Friday, April 15, 2022, he assaulted his son and inflicted 'grievous bodily harm.'

"While you parade yourself on social media pretending with fake piety to be the main character in an aspirational story, the son that you assaulted and inflicted grievous bodily harm upon is still recovering from his physical injuries and mental trauma," she wrote

Mella says JJC inflicted grievous bodily harm on his son.
Mella says JJC inflicted grievous bodily harm on his son. Pulse Nigeria

"Fathers take their sons to a hospital, they don't put them there Abdul Bello aka JJC Skillz. You can try to fake it on social media, but we will not let the truth be forgotten."

Mella's latest post is coming 24 hours after she exposed the photos of JJC and Akindele's kids on social media.

According to her, it was done in retaliation for JJC exposing her family.

Benito became a social media sensation after he alleged that his stepmom was a horrible person.

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her hubby JJC Skillz and his son Benito Bello [Instagram/JJCSkillz]
Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her hubby JJC Skillz and his son Benito Bello [Instagram/JJCSkillz] Pulse Nigeria

He made this known following reports of crisis in JJC and Akindele's marriage.

According to the young man, the actress is not who many people believe she is.

He also added that he lived in their house for two years and it was a horror.

Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz with their twins [Instagram/JJCSkillz]
Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz with their twins [Instagram/JJCSkillz] Pulse Nigeria

The young man disabled all his social media pages after going public about his stepmom.

JJC later released a post where he downplayed the rumours about the crisis in their marriage.

Funke and JJC Skillz got married in 2016. They welcomed their set of twins in 2018.

Odion Okonofua

