American singer Jason Derulo and his girlfriend Jena Frumes are expecting their first baby together.

The two announced the happy news that they have a baby on the way on Instagram on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

The singer uploaded a video full of romantic clips of the couple at the beach.

"Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes," Derulo captioned the video.

"Mom & Dad🤍🍃👶🏽," Frumes captioned a photo of the pair on her own account.

Congratulations to the couple.

Derulo and Frumes meet in 2020 just before the pandemic, he told People in a recent interview.