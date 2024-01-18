Jamil & I are proud of you - Teebillz shows Tiwa Savage love over new film

The music executive reposted Savage's announcement post to his Instagram on Thursday January 18, 2024, reminding her that he and their son, Jamil are proud of her successes.

He said, "Keep shining in grace Mama J @Tiwasavage. Jamil and I are so proud of you...We love you for free."

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

On January 10, 2024, Savage announced that her feature film would be released this year. She stressed that it had been two years in the making and was "the most adventurous, fulfilling things," she had ever done.

The singer and Teebillz got engaged back in 2013 then got married shortly after and their big wedding was attended by popular names. Prior to their engagement, there were long-running speculations among Nigerians as to whether they were a couple or not. At the time, Teebillz was the superstar's manager.

Two years after their marriage, they welcomed their son, Jamal, in 2015. However, in a messy turn of events, the two split up in 2018 after Teebillz called her out on social media on accusations of alleged infidelity. Savage stood firmly that she never cheated on him with anyone during their marriage and according to her it took years for her to come to terms with the divorce.

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the end of their marriage and being married to someone new, Teebillz has continued show support to the mother of his child. In July 2023, he uploaded a picture of Savage announcing her status as the greatest female entertainer of all time. He also left room for his fans to debate the fact, while maintaining his perspective about Savage.

The post read, "Without her, without me, no female artiste will stand the chance... Let's start the debate! She's still the GOAT regardless."