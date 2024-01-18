ADVERTISEMENT
Jamil & I are proud of you - Teebillz shows Tiwa Savage love over new film

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He has repeatedly showed her support, even after their divorce.

Teebillz congratulates ex-wife Tiwa Savage on her new film
Teebillz congratulates ex-wife Tiwa Savage on her new film [Instagram/Teebillz 323]

The music executive reposted Savage's announcement post to his Instagram on Thursday January 18, 2024, reminding her that he and their son, Jamil are proud of her successes.

He said, "Keep shining in grace Mama J @Tiwasavage. Jamil and I are so proud of you...We love you for free."

Teebillz encouraging Tiwa Savage
Teebillz encouraging Tiwa Savage [Instagram/Teebillz323] Pulse Nigeria
On January 10, 2024, Savage announced that her feature film would be released this year. She stressed that it had been two years in the making and was "the most adventurous, fulfilling things," she had ever done.

The singer and Teebillz got engaged back in 2013 then got married shortly after and their big wedding was attended by popular names. Prior to their engagement, there were long-running speculations among Nigerians as to whether they were a couple or not. At the time, Teebillz was the superstar's manager.

Two years after their marriage, they welcomed their son, Jamal, in 2015. However, in a messy turn of events, the two split up in 2018 after Teebillz called her out on social media on accusations of alleged infidelity. Savage stood firmly that she never cheated on him with anyone during their marriage and according to her it took years for her to come to terms with the divorce.

Tiwa savage and Tee Billz at their traditional wedding
Tiwa savage and Tee Billz at their traditional wedding ece-auto-gen
Despite the end of their marriage and being married to someone new, Teebillz has continued show support to the mother of his child. In July 2023, he uploaded a picture of Savage announcing her status as the greatest female entertainer of all time. He also left room for his fans to debate the fact, while maintaining his perspective about Savage.

The post read, "Without her, without me, no female artiste will stand the chance... Let's start the debate! She's still the GOAT regardless."

Then in January 2024, Teebillz called singer Davido out over disrespecting and threatening Savage, vowing to teach him a lesson for disrespecting the mother of his child.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

