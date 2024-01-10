ADVERTISEMENT
Tiwa Savage's film 'Water and Garri' to debut on Prime Video in 2024

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

This is the first time Savage, who has for long eyed an acting career, will play a lead role.

Tiwa Savage in 'Water and Garri' [Prime Video]
Directed and edited by Meji Alabi, the wunderkind Afrobeats creative that has worked with big names including Burna Boy, MrEazi, Water and Garri follows Aisha (Savage), an ambitious fashion designer who returns home after a decade working in the elite fashion industry in the US. Aisha finds herself returning to a home that has been drastically changed by time and chance

Savage has long eyed an acting career, landing cameos in big projects including on MTV Shuga Naija. However, this is her first time playing a lead role.

As she reconnects with family, old friends, and her past love, she must learn to live with her scars and confront the guilt she left behind,” the synopsis of the movie says.

A spinoff from her 2021 EP of the same title, Savage joins Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna, Jimi Adesanya, and Alabi as executive producers on the film.

Developing and shooting my film from an idea to launching globally on Prime Video is a dream fulfilled,” said Savage. “I am excited for my fans and newer audiences to experience this vulnerable side of me that I have never shown. Meji Alabi brought the story to life in such a beautiful way, and I cannot wait to share it with the world.”

Shot primarily in Cape Coast, Ghana, Savage stars alongside Mike Afolarin (Far From Home), Andrew Bunting (Dynamite), and Jemima Osunde (New Money).

Audiences around the world are looking for well-made, contemporary African stories, and Water and Garri delivers that with a fresh perspective. Both Meji Alabi, as film director, and Tiwa Savage, as the lead, have truly delivered a stellar debut alongside the rest of the incredibly talented cast and crew,” said Ayanna Lonian, director, content acquisition, Prime Video.

We are thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video who understood this cultural milestone celebrating the cross-power of film and music, especially out of Africa at this exciting time,” says Jimi Adesanya, producer and Unbound Studios executive.

Water and Garri is written by Comfort Emmanuel, with music by Tiwa Savage.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

