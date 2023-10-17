ADVERTISEMENT
Jada Pinkett-Smith has no plan to divorce Will Smith

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She has spoken yet again, this time reiterating that divorce is not in their plans.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have been legally married for over 25 years [Instagram/willsmith /Nathan Congleton/NBC]
Pinkett-Smith in a recent interview on The Morning Show noted that even though she and Smith have been separated for the past seven years, they are working on it and trying to revive it. When asked if they were going to have a divorce, she stressed that there was no divorce on paper or in theory.

She said, "There is no 'finding another great love' and I think that's the point. We are in a place now that we are in a deep healing space. And we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us. There is no divorce on paper, no divorce in theory. We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together back to a life partnership."

When asked if she and Smith might live in the same house again, the actress agreed they might. She then went on to say that before marrying the A-list actor, they agreed to see each other for who they were.

"I came into the marriage with very specific ideas that were blocks for me to see Will as he is, he can't be this perfect idealised husband. I have to be able to accept him for the human he is and he has to accept me for the human I am. And we want to love each other there," Pinkett-Smith said.

The actress, who has been on media rounds in preparation for the release of her memoir, Worthy, has been spilling the beans on some of the content. This includes her relationship and marriage to Smith, her family, her battle with alopecia, and her relationship with the late Tupac Shakur, amongst other things.

Following each disclosure that she made, the actress suffered repeated backlash from social media. It started when she revealed that she and Smith had been separated since 2016, meaning that when he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in her defence, they were not together. It got worse after she threw her estranged husband under the bus by saying that she was 'shocked' that he called her his wife during that event because they were separated.

In a different interview, she noted that Chris Rock asked her out on a date back in the day while under the impression that she and Smith were getting a divorce.

Another resurfaced clip was from when Pinkett-Smith noted she didn't want to get married back in 1997 when the couple tied the knot at the Cloisters Castle in Baltimore, Maryland. During that episode of her Red Table Talk show, she recounted how awful she felt on their wedding day after her mother forced her to get married to Smith because she was pregnant.

However, Smith is unfazed by the memoir and recent interviews, and has stated that the book opened his eyes.

