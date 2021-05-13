Actress Iyabo Ojo releases full chat with Yomi Fabiyi after the actor claimed she apologised for cyberbullying him

Fabiyi had shared parts of the chat conversation he had with Ojo where she apologised for bullying him. According to the actor, that was his proof that she admitted to cyberbullying and he threatened her.

Ojo took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, where she shared the full chats she had with Fabiyi over the alleged child molester, Baba Ijesha.

In the post, Fabiyi told Ojo about the "kind regard" he has for her and said he will be the last one to "come for your words or post".

He also told the actress that her remarks made him an easy target for cyberbullies. She apologised.

She went on to caption the chats with a quote where she warned Fabiyi that she's not the one to mess with.

She also warned the actor that he can't make peace with her on WhatsApp then go online to use her name to chase clout.

This post came barely a few hours after Ojo sued Fabiyi for defamation of character.