Actress Iyabo Ojo demands apology and N100M from Yomi Fabiyi for defamation

Fabiyi says Ojo plans to have disgraced actor and alleged child molester Baba Ijesha killed if released from police custody.

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and Yomi Fabiyi [Instagram/IyaboOjoFepris] [Instagram/YomiFabiyi]

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has demanded that her colleague Yomi Fabiyi apologises to her over the recent defamatory statement he made against her.

Fabiyi had alleged in a recent post that Ojo and comedian Princess were planning to kill actor Baba Ijesha if granted bail.

Baba Ijesha is in police custody for molesting Princess's foster daughter.

Comedian Princess and actor Baba Ijesha [Instagram/PrincessComedian] [Instagram/BabaIjesha]
Comedian Princess and actor Baba Ijesha [Instagram/PrincessComedian] [Instagram/BabaIjesha] Pulse Nigeria

Ojo took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, where she shared copies of the defamation suit filed against Fabiyi.

"A full retraction of the defamatory publication by you on your Instagram handle and status for seven consecutive days, starting from the first publication which you must specifically acknowledge that your allegation are false, misleading and entirely defamatory of the client's character," part of the suit read.

"One hundred million naira as damages for the unjustifiable injury and losses occasioned by our client caused by your defamatory publication."

Fabiyi has been a huge supporter of the alleged child molester Baba Ijesha since his arrest.

The actor even organised a protest on behalf of the disgraced actor demanding his release.

