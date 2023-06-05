The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Iyabo Ojo calls out Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State over ₦‎18 million tax bill

Anna Ajayi

The actress has decided to take matters into her own hands.

Iyabo Ojo cries out over exorbitant tax [Instagram/IyaboOjoFespris]
Iyabo Ojo cries out over exorbitant tax [Instagram/IyaboOjoFespris]

Recommended articles

In an Instagram post, she shared documents of a personal income tax letter and expressed her frustration with the exorbitant amount demanded by the government.

In her post, the actress voiced her concerns directly to Governor Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos State government, demanding an explanation for the hefty tax bill.

She questioned the basis for such high personal income taxes and criticised the lack of transparency in the calculation process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress referred to a previous encounter where she complied with the government's request to explain her earnings and declare her income but received no response.

"Last time, you people asked me to come to your office, I came, you asked me to explain & declare what I earn, which I did with my tax consultant, but noooooooooooooo you did not respond to my letter, bcos you want me to pay you an outrageous amount that I do not have," she expressed in her Instagram caption.

Feeling overwhelmed by the mounting financial burden imposed on her, the mother of two raised concerns about the government's insensitivity to the challenges faced by individuals and businesses.

She questioned the contributions of the government to her life, stating, "What have you people ever done for me as a government? NOTHING!!! I have single-handedly raised my kids & so many others, plus myself without a single penny from the government."

ADVERTISEMENT

This incident is not the first time Ojo has publicly voiced her grievances regarding taxation in Lagos State.

In 2019, she shared tax papers on Instagram, lamenting the excessive taxation that was jeopardising her business.

Iyabo Ojo was heavily taxed in 2019
Iyabo Ojo was heavily taxed in 2019 Pulse Nigeria

She expressed her struggle to make a profit amid various financial obligations, including rent, salaries, maintenance, and multiple taxes imposed by the local and state governments.

As of now, there has been no official response from Governor Sanwo-Olu or the Lagos State government regarding Ojo's allegations and demands for an explanation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress remains resolute in her stance, prepared to face any consequences that may arise from speaking out.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Iyabo Ojo calls out Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State over ₦‎18 million tax bill

Iyabo Ojo calls out Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State over ₦‎18 million tax bill

Kate Henshaw finally unveils daughter publicly

Kate Henshaw finally unveils daughter publicly

Actor Ninalowo & Media Influencer KieKie set to dazzle on Reality Dating Show

Actor Ninalowo & Media Influencer KieKie set to dazzle on Reality Dating Show

BNXN & Joeboy feature on Iyanya's upcoming EP 'Love & Trust'

BNXN & Joeboy feature on Iyanya's upcoming EP 'Love & Trust'

Omah Lay & Ayra Starr join Wizkid on 'Across the Spider-Verse' album soundtrack

Omah Lay & Ayra Starr join Wizkid on 'Across the Spider-Verse' album soundtrack

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new NO. 3 peak on UK Singles chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new NO. 3 peak on UK Singles chart

Eniola Badmus receives Certificate of Appreciation from Seyi Tinubu

Eniola Badmus receives Certificate of Appreciation from Seyi Tinubu

Twitter trolls struggling to buy fuel trying to spoil our fun - Ruger

Twitter trolls struggling to buy fuel trying to spoil our fun - Ruger

Iyabo Ojo assures lover of lifetime commitment

Iyabo Ojo assures lover of lifetime commitment

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shaffy Bello ended her marriage due to the challenges posed by long distance. [Instagram/ @shaffybello]

Shaffy Bello opens up about her split from husband after 25-year marriage

DJ Cuppy shows off her father's new whip [Instagram]

DJ Cuppy shows off her billionaire dad’s Rolls-Royce in Monaco

Kizz Daniel and his fiancée have now separated. [Instagram]

Kizz Daniel hints at separation from fiancée

Sheggz being a complete romantic [Twitter]

Sheggz surprises girlfriend, Bella with a trip to the Maldives