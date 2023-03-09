Iyabo Ojo backs Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour for Lagos Governor in the coming elections

In a post shared on her social media handles, the actress expressed her confidence in Rhodes-Vivour's leadership for a better Lagos.

According to Ojo, Rhodes-Vivour is the "Son of the Soil, Omo Eko Gangan."

Rhodes-Vivour's campaign has been gaining momentum in the race to become the next governor of Lagos. His campaign promises include improving education, healthcare, and transportation infrastructure in the state, as well as promoting entrepreneurship and job creation.

In her statement, Ojo urged Lagosians to support whoever they want, saying, "Please vote and support your own choice in peace." Let the best man win; a better Lagos is what we pray for; no fight, no hate."