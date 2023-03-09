Iyabo Ojo backs Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour for Lagos Governor in the coming elections

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Iyabo Ojo, has declared her support for Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the gubernatorial candidate for the Labour Party, in the upcoming Lagos gubernatorial elections.
The actress also urged others to vote their candidate of choice and not fight.
In a post shared on her social media handles, the actress expressed her confidence in Rhodes-Vivour's leadership for a better Lagos.
According to Ojo, Rhodes-Vivour is the "Son of the Soil, Omo Eko Gangan."
Rhodes-Vivour's campaign has been gaining momentum in the race to become the next governor of Lagos. His campaign promises include improving education, healthcare, and transportation infrastructure in the state, as well as promoting entrepreneurship and job creation.
In her statement, Ojo urged Lagosians to support whoever they want, saying, "Please vote and support your own choice in peace." Let the best man win; a better Lagos is what we pray for; no fight, no hate."
The gubernatorial elections are scheduled to take place on March 18, 2023, and with Iyabo Ojo's endorsement, some believe his chances of emerging as the next governor of Lagos have received a significant boost, while others have criticised the actress for endorsing the candidate based on emotions.
