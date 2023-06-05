Iyabo Ojo assures lover of lifetime commitment

In a heartwarming Instagram post, the actress shared a video collage of their moments together, affirming that their love is meant to last a lifetime.

The caption read, "Happy Sunday, beautiful people. @pauloo2104 forever is the deal."

This declaration of everlasting love comes after the actress publicly declared her commitment to Paulo on his birthday on April 2, 2023.

She posted a video on Instagram, singing his praises and describing him as the love of her life. With heartfelt words, she expressed that their love is a forever bond.

She wrote, "Happy 56th birthday to the love of my life, @pauloo2104 words can't describe how much I love you, but know that it's a forever deal... Obim."

The actress went the extra mile to celebrate Paulo surprising him with a specially designed birthday cake. The cake featured his photos and his favourite football club, Arsenal.

Paulo, visibly touched by the gesture, expressed his surprise and gratitude. The actress shared the joyous moment on Instagram and thanked the bakers for delivering the cake on short notice.

Pulse Nigeria