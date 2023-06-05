The sports category has moved to a new website.
Iyabo Ojo assures lover of lifetime commitment

Anna Ajayi

The actress has assured her partner of forever love.

Iyabo Ojo and Paul Okoye taking a loved-up selfie [Premium Times]
Iyabo Ojo and Paul Okoye taking a loved-up selfie [Premium Times]

In a heartwarming Instagram post, the actress shared a video collage of their moments together, affirming that their love is meant to last a lifetime.

The caption read, "Happy Sunday, beautiful people. @pauloo2104 forever is the deal."

This declaration of everlasting love comes after the actress publicly declared her commitment to Paulo on his birthday on April 2, 2023.

She posted a video on Instagram, singing his praises and describing him as the love of her life. With heartfelt words, she expressed that their love is a forever bond.

She wrote, "Happy 56th birthday to the love of my life, @pauloo2104 words can't describe how much I love you, but know that it's a forever deal... Obim."

The actress went the extra mile to celebrate Paulo surprising him with a specially designed birthday cake. The cake featured his photos and his favourite football club, Arsenal.

Paulo, visibly touched by the gesture, expressed his surprise and gratitude. The actress shared the joyous moment on Instagram and thanked the bakers for delivering the cake on short notice.

Iyabo Ojo surprises her man with a cake on his birthday [Legit]
Iyabo Ojo surprises her man with a cake on his birthday [Legit]

Ojo is a renowned Nigerian actress, director, and producer. With an impressive portfolio of over 150 films and 14 productions of her own, she has established herself as one of the prominent figures in the Nigerian film industry.

Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

