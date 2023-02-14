ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Iyabo Ojo names Peter Obi as preferred presidential candidate

Babatunde Lawal

The coming general elections continue to divide Nigerian celebrities, with many being very vocal about their choices.

Actress Iyabo Ojo endorses Peter Obi
Actress Iyabo Ojo endorses Peter Obi

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has named Labour Party candidate Peter Gregory Obi as her preferred candidate in the forthcoming general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Many celebrities have been chastised for remaining neutral in the upcoming election, but Ojo has finally endorsed Obi.

The actress shared the poster of the Labour Party with Obi’s photo on it and declared him her choice.

In her words, "My choice is @peterobigregory we need a breath of fresh air & I strongly believe in his vision & mission, most especially his management skills. Nigeria cannot be repaired in 4 years but we need a positive starting point for a better Nigeria so that our children & the ones yet unborn won’t have to face this hardship we’re facing. We need to start building a system that will work for the betterment of our people & our country."

Highlighting why she would be voting for him, the actress mentioned that it is not about religion or tribe, but rather about accountability and ending the pain and struggles of the common man.

She wrote, “We need accountability for every wrong or right decision that is made …. Lies will no longer slide. This vote is not about ethnicity & religion for me….. It’s about ending the struggle & pain of the common man. It’s about not letting the death of all those who lost their lives during the endsars protest go in vain. This is deep for me, but unfortunately, I can’t campaign bcos I’m a target if . od willing, I pray that his Excellency Peter Obi wins & I pray he doesn’t disappoint us when he gets in, so help us God. If he doesn’t win, whoever wins I pray leads Nigeria right, if not, Nigeria will not be able to stand the doom that will await."

Reacting, many, including celebrities, showered her with praise for finally showing solidarity with the "Obidient" movement.

Ojo is not the only celebrity who has declared support for Obi; the Psquare duo, Mr. Macaroni, Kenneth Okonkwo, and Nkechi Blessing, among amongst other, have all endorsed him.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Valentine's Day: OAP Do2dtun pens heartfelt letter to his children

Valentine's Day: OAP Do2dtun pens heartfelt letter to his children

Rexxie drop 'Abracadabra' remix featuring Wizkid

Rexxie drop 'Abracadabra' remix featuring Wizkid

Valentine’s Day: Chocolate City announces special playlist for Love & Chocolate campaign

Valentine’s Day: Chocolate City announces special playlist for "Love & Chocolate" campaign

Valentine's Day: 10 perfect Nigerian songs for the Booless

Valentine's Day: 10 perfect Nigerian songs for the Booless

Actress Iyabo Ojo names Peter Obi as preferred presidential candidate

Actress Iyabo Ojo names Peter Obi as preferred presidential candidate

Uncovering the Heart of Valentine's Day: Google Trends shows Nigeria leading the way in search for love in 2023

Uncovering the Heart of Valentine's Day: Google Trends shows Nigeria leading the way in search for love in 2023

Valentine's Day: Mike Bamiloye shares what will happen to men and women tonight

Valentine's Day: Mike Bamiloye shares what will happen to men and women tonight

Valentine's Day: 10 timeless Nigerian love songs you should add to your playlist

Valentine's Day: 10 timeless Nigerian love songs you should add to your playlist

Valentine's Day: DJ Cuppy shares romantic gifts from fiancé Ryan Taylor

Valentine's Day: DJ Cuppy shares romantic gifts from fiancé Ryan Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Okoye, Peter Obi, Seun Kuti [Nigerian Eye]

'Grammy nominee wey dey live for trenches' - Peter Okoye blasts Seun Kuti for comments about Peter Obi

Yemi and Khosi [Valid Updates]

'BBTitans': Yemi back in bed with Khosi, shares kiss with Blue Aiva after

Portable

Portable storms streets with food and gifts, win the hearts of many

Future appreciates Tems with heartwarming gifts for Grammy-winning collaboration

Future appreciates Tems with heartwarming gifts for Grammy-winning collaboration