Actress Iyabo Ojo names Peter Obi as preferred presidential candidate

Many celebrities have been chastised for remaining neutral in the upcoming election, but Ojo has finally endorsed Obi.

The actress shared the poster of the Labour Party with Obi’s photo on it and declared him her choice.

In her words, "My choice is @peterobigregory we need a breath of fresh air & I strongly believe in his vision & mission, most especially his management skills. Nigeria cannot be repaired in 4 years but we need a positive starting point for a better Nigeria so that our children & the ones yet unborn won’t have to face this hardship we’re facing. We need to start building a system that will work for the betterment of our people & our country."

Highlighting why she would be voting for him, the actress mentioned that it is not about religion or tribe, but rather about accountability and ending the pain and struggles of the common man.

She wrote, “We need accountability for every wrong or right decision that is made …. Lies will no longer slide. This vote is not about ethnicity & religion for me….. It’s about ending the struggle & pain of the common man. It’s about not letting the death of all those who lost their lives during the endsars protest go in vain. This is deep for me, but unfortunately, I can’t campaign bcos I’m a target if . od willing, I pray that his Excellency Peter Obi wins & I pray he doesn’t disappoint us when he gets in, so help us God. If he doesn’t win, whoever wins I pray leads Nigeria right, if not, Nigeria will not be able to stand the doom that will await."

Reacting, many, including celebrities, showered her with praise for finally showing solidarity with the "Obidient" movement.