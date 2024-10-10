RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

It has taken me 30 years to realise I don't need anyone - Jennifer Lopez

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

After four marriages and seven engagements, she is now not looking for anyone new.

Jennifer Lopez is now all about self love
Jennifer Lopez is now all about self love

During a recent sit-down with Interview Magazine, the singer-actress opened up about her divorce and her journey towards self-acceptance and personal peace.

Glazer, the interviewer, asked, "I think we all know you have to love yourself before you can let someone else love you. We know that, but do we practice it? Do you feel now you’re practising it?"

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were married for two years [Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP]
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were married for two years [Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP]
Lopez responded, "That, to me, is a scary thing too, or a confusing thing, because it’s like, 'Oh, you couldn’t love me if I have flaws. I have to be perfect to be loved.' That’s not true! Somebody who truly loves you will help you heal those parts of yourself. That’s what I’ve learned about love, that it is a secure thing."

She continued, "You make me feel safe, and when I fall short of the glory, you understand me and you help me to grow to be better, because you have your boundaries and I have my boundaries. And I go, Here’s where you’re falling short for me and here’s where I’m falling short for you. And so,we get better at those things together."

When asked about her new standards for future partners, Lopez stunned her interviewer by saying, "There’s no new bar because I’m not looking for anybody. How’s that?," She then admitted that this was her first time ever admitting that to herself as a single woman.

"Oh my god! What does that look like for you?" Glazer asked.

The singer responded between laughter, saying, "You know what? For people who are romantics and love being in relationships and want to grow old with somebody, we think, 'I have to have that to be whole and happy. And you don’t. It only took 30 years."

