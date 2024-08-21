Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after 2 years of marriage

According to TMZ, Lopez filed for dissolution of their two-year marriage in Los Angeles on August 20, 2024. TMZ also further stated that Lopez listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024, but the petition did not mention any prenuptial agreement.

The date that the divorce was filed coincided with the anniversary of their Georgia-set wedding ceremony in 2022, after they first eloped in Las Vegas.

Their split has now confirmed the divorce rumours that loomed after it became public knowledge that the two had been living separately, that Lopez cancelled her tour and that they put their home up for sale.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images. Pulse Live Kenya

Lopez and Affleck first met in 2002 on the set of their movie Gigil, which came out the following year. At the time, Lopez was married to her second husband, Cris Judd. The couple eventually divorced in 2003, and Lopez and Affleck then went public with their romance shortly after.

Both of them had previously been married to other people over the years. Affleck, 52, married Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, in 2005. They divorced in 2018.