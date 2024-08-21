Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after 2 years of marriage

Recommended articles
According to TMZ, Lopez filed for dissolution of their two-year marriage in Los Angeles on August 20, 2024. TMZ also further stated that Lopez listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024, but the petition did not mention any prenuptial agreement.
The date that the divorce was filed coincided with the anniversary of their Georgia-set wedding ceremony in 2022, after they first eloped in Las Vegas.
Their split has now confirmed the divorce rumours that loomed after it became public knowledge that the two had been living separately, that Lopez cancelled her tour and that they put their home up for sale.
Lopez and Affleck first met in 2002 on the set of their movie Gigil, which came out the following year. At the time, Lopez was married to her second husband, Cris Judd. The couple eventually divorced in 2003, and Lopez and Affleck then went public with their romance shortly after.
Both of them had previously been married to other people over the years. Affleck, 52, married Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, in 2005. They divorced in 2018.
Lopez had been married three times before tying the knot with Aflek. She was briefly married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. She and singer Marc Anthony wed in 2004 and were married for a decade, share 14-year-old twins. She then started dating former baseball player Alex Rodriguez in 2017, but the couple called off their engagement in 2021.