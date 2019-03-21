The movie star shared a message on her Insta stories on Wednesday, March 2019. In her post, she revealed that she doesn't have time for worthless men and their lies.

"I am learning the art of ignoring worthless men and their lies!! So much happy stuffs going on with me and I wouldn't trade! When I can you an imbecile that ain't no joke son!! #TeamSecureTheBag #TeamWeAreTheBag," she wrote.

Tonto Dikeh's latest statement is coming a few days after her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle revealed during an interview that he met her at a nightclub.

Churchill Olakunle has revealed that he met his former wife and mother of his son, Tonto Dikeh at a nightclub. The business mogul made this known during an exclusive interview with Azuka Ogujiuba.

According to him, they met at his brother's birthday party back in 2014, three months after, she was pregnant for him. Churchill went on to say at the time he met, Tonto Dikeh, he was already one of the most successful young millionaires in Africa. He went on to share with Azuka Ogujiuba how he took care of her all through the pregnancy, debunking the claims that she was the one actually taking care of him.

"Before I met the Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, I was already one of the most successful young millionaires in Africa. I met her at a night club, during my brother’s birthday party in 2014 and it was about the same time I acquired the latest Benz cars. Three months after we met, she got pregnant. I have never really stayed in Nigeria for too long, because I do business in Ghana, although I have an office at Ikoyi. She visited me in Ghana several times and when she broke the news of her pregnancy three months into the relationship, I decided to visit her in Nigeria. I had to visit her often because she was carrying my child," he said.

This interview is coming barely a week after Churchill Olakunle had debunked the news that Tonto Dikeh has full custody of their son, King.