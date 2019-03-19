The business mogul made this known during an exclusive interview with Azuka Ogujiuba. According to him, they met at his brother's birthday party back in 2014, three months after, she was pregnant for him. Churchill went on to say at the time he met, Tonto Dikeh, he was already one of the most successful young millionaires in Africa.

He went on to share with Azuka Ogujiuba how he took care of her all through the pregnancy, debunking the claims that she was the one actually taking care of him.

"Before I met the Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, I was already one of the most successful young millionaires in Africa. I met her at a night club, during my brother’s birthday party in 2014 and it was about the same time I acquired the latest Benz cars. Three months after we met, she got pregnant. I have never really stayed in Nigeria for too long, because I do business in Ghana, although I have an office at Ikoyi. She visited me in Ghana several times and when she broke the news of her pregnancy three months into the relationship, I decided to visit her in Nigeria. I had to visit her often because she was carrying my child.

"I have never squatted or lived with her and the only time we stayed together was after the birth of my son, which came with the approval of her parents after I had completely satisfied the traditional requirements for her dowry. I flew her to the United States to deliver my child in one of the best hospitals in America. She stayed at my family house in London few months after delivery, before she returned to Nigeria. On her arrival, I had already prepared a well-furnished exquisite apartment for us – this was the first and only times we lived together until the divorce. We only lived together for six months.

"Still on the issue of squatting, it will interest you to know that Tonto will never marry or date a man who lacks prospects or is unsuccessful. She likes to live the life. We broke up in 2016 at a house I newly acquired for my mother in Lekki, Lagos State. Our marriage was plagued with several frivolous claims of falsity, ranging from domestic violence to false allegations and all what not. I never laid my hands on her. I have never done that in my life before. She made up those things to discredit my philanthropic works. I am from a proper disciplined Yoruba home. I was well trained and brought up under the fear of God. Marriage isn’t by force and so I encourage the entire public to shun the baseless sponsored social media propaganda which the actress has continued to fuel. It would eventually settle in the water-low," he said.

This interview is coming barely a week after Churchill Olakunle had debunked the news that Tonto Dikeh has full custody of their son, King.

Drama as Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle debunks news that she has full custody of their son

Churchill Olakunle has come out to debunk the claims that Tonto Dikeh has won full custody of their son, King. In a statement released by the lawyers to Churchill Olakunle, it wants to draw the attention of the public to the false news spreading around that a customary court in Abuja had granted full custody of their son, King.

Churchill Olakunle via his lawyers wants the public to disregard the false news. It went to say that a blogger who was reportedly under Tonto Dikeh's payroll defamed his character by calling him names.

It looks like 2019 will be another year where Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband Churchill will be busy getting on each other's nerves.