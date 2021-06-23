RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Instagram comedian Zicsaloma buys new house

The IG comedian becomes a landlord in Nigeria.

Instagram comedian Zicsaloma

Nigerian Instagram comedian Aloma Issac Junior popularly known as Zicsaloma has bought a new house in Lagos.

The popular IG comedian took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, where he shared a photo of the property.

"God has made me a landlord in such a short time. I am forever thankful to God," he captioned the photo.

The IG comedian becomes a landlord in Nigeria.
Congratulations to the comedian from all of us at Pulse.

This is coming weeks after the comedian bought a Mercedes Benz.

Zicsaloma is a Nigerian comedian, actor, singer, and former lecturer.

He studied English and Literary Studies at Abia State University, Uturu.

Interestingly, he was also a contestant at ‘The Voice Nigeria’ and Nigerian Idol.

