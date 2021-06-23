Instagram comedian Zicsaloma buys new house
The IG comedian becomes a landlord in Nigeria.
The popular IG comedian took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, where he shared a photo of the property.
"God has made me a landlord in such a short time. I am forever thankful to God," he captioned the photo.
Congratulations to the comedian from all of us at Pulse.
This is coming weeks after the comedian bought a Mercedes Benz.
Zicsaloma is a Nigerian comedian, actor, singer, and former lecturer.
He studied English and Literary Studies at Abia State University, Uturu.
Interestingly, he was also a contestant at ‘The Voice Nigeria’ and Nigerian Idol.
