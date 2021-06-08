RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Instagram comedian Zicsaloma buys Mercedes Benz SUV

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Zicsaloma joins the Benz gang!

Nigerian Instagram comedian Aloma Issac Junior popularly known as Zicsaloma has gifted himself with a Mercedes Benz SUV.

Friends of the comedian took to their Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, where they shared videos of his new car.

The comedian's new car is a 2015 Mercedes Benz ML.

Zicsaloma is a Nigerian comedian, actor, singer, and former lecturer.

He studied English and Literary Studies at Abia State University, Uturu.

Interestingly, he was also a contestant at ‘The Voice Nigeria’ and Nigerian Idol.

