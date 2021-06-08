Instagram comedian Zicsaloma buys Mercedes Benz SUV
Zicsaloma joins the Benz gang!
Recommended articles
Friends of the comedian took to their Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, where they shared videos of his new car.
The comedian's new car is a 2015 Mercedes Benz ML.
Zicsaloma is a Nigerian comedian, actor, singer, and former lecturer.
He studied English and Literary Studies at Abia State University, Uturu.
Interestingly, he was also a contestant at ‘The Voice Nigeria’ and Nigerian Idol.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng