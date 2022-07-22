RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Instagram comedian Lasisi Elenu is engaged

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Lasisi Elenu and fiancee Adika Nonso [Instagram/LasisiElenu]
Lasisi Elenu and fiancee Adika Nonso [Instagram/LasisiElenu]

The comedian made this known via his Instagram page on Friday, July 22, 2022, where he shared his pre-wedding photo with his soon-to-be wife, Nonso Adika.

Recommended articles

"I had a very big laugh before writing this, Why because, I knew this day would come. A day where I’m faced with writing a beautiful and serious message about someone very special to me, A woman who I fell in love with and became my spark in the purest of ways words can’t describe," he wrote.

"Someone who I’m excited to share with you all even though na still “On Code” and it hit me, hope these my fans wey Dey MENT will not start saying, “Sinzu Money Shey you wan dey whyne us ni” and think this is one funny skit 🤦🏽‍♂️ But guess what, I no Dey whyne una papa oooo Lasisi don go love up o. I have never been more serious."

"So let me start by saying, Ndi Igbo Kwenu, kwenu, Kwezo Nu!!!!! My brothers and sisters, my spirit is lifted up with joy in my heart as I share this part of Me with You all. Being a creative, I’m constantly in deep thoughts, weird mood swings, and while at it, I found a partner that compliments me in numerous and dynamic ways, and we grew in love and affection beyond explainable terms."

"I’m not a romantic, so I won’t come here and lie and tell you that the first time I saw her, my eyes flew out of my socket, “Well, it did not” 🤦🏽‍♂️ or that when she smiles butterflies fill my stomach, “duuuur, butterfly still Dey this Naija”

"But what I do know is this, She my ride or die, and she got my back as I her. So a while ago on one faithful day, after all my strong mouth and bragging based on say I be “Golden Boy Sinzu Money” I went down on one Knee 🤦🏽‍♂️😏 and I asked this beautiful, precious and extraordinary woman to be my wife and spend the rest of our Telemundo days together while sipping mojitos and chewing on some Chinese beef and she said YES!! I love you and I’m enthusiastic about having you as my wife. Comrades Sinzu money don MOVE!! Golden Boy don Dey on a SOFT 💯"

Adika is an actress and movie producer.

She gained prominence in Bovi Ugboma's YouTube drama series 'Back To School' where she played the role of one of the teachers.

Congratulations to the couple on their engagement from all of us at Pulse.

Lasisi is a Nigerian comedian, actor, compere and musician.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Instagram comedian Lasisi Elenu is engaged

Instagram comedian Lasisi Elenu is engaged

Nigerians drag Zack Orji on Twitter over solidarity visit to Bola Tinubu

Nigerians drag Zack Orji on Twitter over solidarity visit to Bola Tinubu

E'major teams up with Wande coal to brew up the perfect summer song 'Freaky Friday'

E'major teams up with Wande coal to brew up the perfect summer song 'Freaky Friday'

Nonye Toria, the Afrobeat Queen that performed for the Queen of England

Nonye Toria, the Afrobeat Queen that performed for the Queen of England

Little Black Book: TNC Africa debuts season 2 trailer

Little Black Book: TNC Africa debuts season 2 trailer

I am within my rights to be sexually attracted to any adult - Yomi Fabiyi on sex for roles allegation

I am within my rights to be sexually attracted to any adult - Yomi Fabiyi on sex for roles allegation

King Promise drops '5 Star' album

King Promise drops '5 Star' album

How to watch 7th season of BBNaija as show premieres Saturday

How to watch 7th season of BBNaija as show premieres Saturday

Motàrá dazzles in emotionally penned debut “Don’t Back Down

Motàrá dazzles in emotionally penned debut “Don’t Back Down”

Trending

'I was born with sickle cell disease, It was life and death' - Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold

Ada Ameh is dead

Nollywood actress Ada Ameh [Instagram/AdaAmeh]

Yul Edochie's 1st wife May recounts how she fell into depression after he married 2nd wife

May and Yul Edochie with Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]

Check out photos and videos from Mercy Chinwo's introduction

Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Mercy Chinwo and Blessed